Reds' Scooter Gennett: Exits with groin tightness
Gennett was removed from Wednesday's game against the Brewers with left groin tightness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Gennett missed the first three months of the season with a right groin strain, so the saving grace here is that he doesn't appear to have aggravated that injury. The 29-year-old went 0-for-2 with a strikeout prior to leaving the game after four innings. The severity of the issue isn't clear, but the Reds are likely to be extra cautious given Gennett's previous injury this year and with the All-Star break less than a week away.
