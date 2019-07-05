Gennett (groin) is expected to avoid the injured list and could return to action as soon as Saturday.

This is great news for Gennett, who just returned June 28 after missing the first three months with a right groin injury. His current injury is to his left groin. He was off to a slow start before this setback, collecting just two hits (both singles) in 19 plate appearances, but Gennett was an All-Star last year and the expectation is that the Reds will play him close to every day when healthy.