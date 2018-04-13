Gennett went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base Thursday against the Cardinals.

Gennett made the most of his one hit, plating two with a single in the bottom of the first inning. Immediately after, he stole his first base of the season. Stolen bases don't figure to be a major part of his production given that he attempted only five stolen bases in461 at-bats last season. Otherwise, he has gotten off to a nondescript start to the season as he has yet to hit a home run but is maintaining a .300 batting average.