Reds' Scooter Gennett: Four hits in Friday's loss
Gennett went 4-for-4 with a double in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Nationals.
The Reds only managed seven hits in total against Max Scherzer and the Nats' bullpen, while Gennett's two-bagger was the team's only extra-base hit. The 27-year-old is coming off what was by far a career year, but he seems intent on quickly dispelling any notion that his 2017 performance was a fluke.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...