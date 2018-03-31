Gennett went 4-for-4 with a double in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Nationals.

The Reds only managed seven hits in total against Max Scherzer and the Nats' bullpen, while Gennett's two-bagger was the team's only extra-base hit. The 27-year-old is coming off what was by far a career year, but he seems intent on quickly dispelling any notion that his 2017 performance was a fluke.