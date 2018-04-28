Reds' Scooter Gennett: Goes 3-for-5 against Twins
Gennett went 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI as the Red topped the Twins 15-9 on Friday.
It was a bit of a slow start to the season power-wise for Gennett but he has a couple of long balls to his name following his two-homer game on Tuesday and this three-hit effort brought his average up to .298. He seems to be heating up, so look for his .413 slugging percentage to rise as well as he looks to recapture the form of last season's 27-homer campaign.
