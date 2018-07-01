Gennett is out of the lineup Sunday against the Brewers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gennett began the series 0-for-8, but after picking up three more base knocks in Saturday's rout of Milwaukee, he brought his batting average back up to a NL-leading .332. He'll be rewarded with a day off for the series finale, however, with Alex Blandino getting the starting nod at the keystone.