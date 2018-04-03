Gennett is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

After starting the first four games of the season, Gennett will head to the bench with a southpaw (Jon Lester) toeing the rubber for the opposition. The 27-year-old hit just .248/.287/.404 against left-handed pitchers in 2017 (compared to his .310/.359/.571 line against righties), so he should continue to see time off against same-handed pitchers. Phil Gosselin is starting at the keystone and hitting second in his place.