Reds' Scooter Gennett: Heads to bench Tuesday
Gennett is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.
After starting the first four games of the season, Gennett will head to the bench with a southpaw (Jon Lester) toeing the rubber for the opposition. The 27-year-old hit just .248/.287/.404 against left-handed pitchers in 2017 (compared to his .310/.359/.571 line against righties), so he should continue to see time off against same-handed pitchers. Phil Gosselin is starting at the keystone and hitting second in his place.
