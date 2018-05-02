Gennett (shoulder) is not in the lineup against Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Gennett will remain out of the starting nine for the third straight game due to a tender shoulder while Alex Blandino draws the start at second base. As was the case during the previous two days, Gennett will be available as a pinch hitter. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Marlins.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories