Reds' Scooter Gennett: Held out again Wednesday
Gennett (shoulder) is not in the lineup against Milwaukee on Wednesday.
Gennett will remain out of the starting nine for the third straight game due to a tender shoulder while Alex Blandino draws the start at second base. As was the case during the previous two days, Gennett will be available as a pinch hitter. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Marlins.
