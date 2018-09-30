Reds' Scooter Gennett: Held out Sunday
Gennett (biceps) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Gennett had the right biceps soreness crop up over the last couple days and was unable to take the field Saturday. The injury doesn't appear overly severe, but on the final day of the regular season there is little reason to risk aggravating the injury. The 28-year-old will finish the season with a .310/.357/.490 slash line with 23 home runs and 92 RBI, assuming he isn't utilized off the bench. Dilson Herrera will start at second base and bat seventh for the Reds.
