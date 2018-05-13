Reds' Scooter Gennett: Hits bench Sunday
Gennett is not in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
Gennett has been scorching hot of late, going 10-for-14 with two homers and six RBI through the first three games of the Reds' series against the Dodgers, but he'll retreat to the bench for Sunday's finale against southpaw Rich Hill. Alex Blandino will man the keystone in his absence.
