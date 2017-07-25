Reds' Scooter Gennett: Hits solo shot in loss
Gennett went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's loss to Cleveland.
In the midst of a breakout campaign, and now locked in as the primary second baseman, Gennett's fantasy value is at an all-time high. He sports a .313/.362/.602 slash line with 18 homers, 58 RBI and 45 runs, and while there is potential for negative regression going forward, it would take a lengthy slump before it was a legitimate concern.
