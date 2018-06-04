Gennett went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in the Reds' 6-3 defeat to the Padres.

There's seemingly no stopping Gennett these days, as he kept his recent hot streak right on rolling with his 12th long ball of the season by touching up Padres reliever Brad Hand with an eight-inning solo blast. The 28-year-old's .342/.378/.571 slash line through 219 at-bats is simply phenomenal, as he continues his improbable emergence as one of the better-hitting infielders in the league that dates back to last season.