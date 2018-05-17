Reds' Scooter Gennett: Homers and doubles Wednesday
Gennett went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Giants.
Gennett also doubled in this one, as he's in the midst of an ridiculous stretch with multi-hit games in five of his last six and a .519 average (14-for-27) in that span. The 28-year-old is proving last year's breakout campaign wasn't a fluke, and he's now sporting an .891 OPS through 42 games.
