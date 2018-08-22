Reds' Scooter Gennett: Homers, drives in three
Gennett went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.
Gennett hit a sacrifice fly in the third inning and later clubbed a two-run homer in the ninth to give the Reds the lead and eventual win. Gennett has now recorded multi-hit games in five of his last six contests, bringing his slash line to .313/.360/.497 on the season. Among MLB second basemen Gennett ranks within the top five in runs, home runs, RBI, average and OPS. Last year was really a breakout year for the 28-year-old and he's proving that it was no fluke.
