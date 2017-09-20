Gennett went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo homer and two runs against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

With 27 homers on his line now, Gennett is one away from doubling last season's total -- which was itself a career high at the time. He's gone yard in two consecutive contests, and Gennett should continue enjoying steady playing time down the stretch now that he's gotten past a minor hand injury that held him out for three games last week.