Reds' Scooter Gennett: Homers for second straight day
Gennett went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo homer and two runs against the Cardinals on Tuesday.
With 27 homers on his line now, Gennett is one away from doubling last season's total -- which was itself a career high at the time. He's gone yard in two consecutive contests, and Gennett should continue enjoying steady playing time down the stretch now that he's gotten past a minor hand injury that held him out for three games last week.
More News
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Returns to action Saturday•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Dealing with hand injury•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Left out of lineup Thursday•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...