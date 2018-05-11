Reds' Scooter Gennett: Homers for third straight game
Gennett went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and three RBI as the Reds topped the Dodgers 4-1 on Thursday.
It was a slow start to the season in the power department for Gennett but he seems to have worked his way out of that as this eighth-inning blast off Daniel Hudson was good for his third long ball in his last three games. The recent power surge now has his slash line up to .301/.345/.485 through 136 at-bats and his .830 OPS is starting to creep closer to the .873 mark he put up in his career-best campaign of last season.
