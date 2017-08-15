Gennett went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored during Monday's loss to the Cubs.

This was Gennett's 20th homer of the season, and he also sports a standout .292/.341/.539 slash line with 68 RBI and 54 runs. He entered with just a single home run and a .540 OPS through his previous 18 games, though, so Gennett's production in the immediate future should be monitored closely. His career-best showing, -- especially the power -- has been surprising, after all.