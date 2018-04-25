Gennett went 3-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored Tuesday against the Braves.

Gennett hit his first two home runs of the season, the second of which sent the Reds to a walk-off win. Prior to this big performance, he had five doubles as his only extra-base hits on the season. He has continued to get at-bats predominantly from the cleanup spot, so if his power production increases the rest of his counting stats should follow.