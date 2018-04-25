Reds' Scooter Gennett: Homers twice
Gennett went 3-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored Tuesday against the Braves.
Gennett hit his first two home runs of the season, the second of which sent the Reds to a walk-off win. Prior to this big performance, he had five doubles as his only extra-base hits on the season. He has continued to get at-bats predominantly from the cleanup spot, so if his power production increases the rest of his counting stats should follow.
More News
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...