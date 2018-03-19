Reds' Scooter Gennett: In lineup Monday
Gennett (shoulder) is batting fifth as a designated hitter in Monday's game against the Cubs.
Gennett has been out since Thursday with shoulder tightness. He'll be a designated hitter in Thursday's game and should return to second base within a few days, barring setbacks. He should be good to go by Opening Day.
