Gennett went 4-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored Monday in the win over Los Angeles.

Gennett picked up three RBI singles in the series opener, coming in the first, fourth and sixth innings. He's been seeing the ball well of late, notching six multi-hit games in his previous 10 contests. Gennett has gone 16-for-40 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over that stretch.