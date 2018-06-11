Gennett went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's victory over St. Louis.

Gennett drive in a pair during the fourth inning to give Cincinnati a 4-2 lead. He's been one of the hottest hitters in baseball through the first few months of the season, batting .342 with 12 homers, 46 RBI and a .939 OPS through 61 games.

