Reds' Scooter Gennett: Logs base knock
Gennett went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's victory over St. Louis.
Gennett drive in a pair during the fourth inning to give Cincinnati a 4-2 lead. He's been one of the hottest hitters in baseball through the first few months of the season, batting .342 with 12 homers, 46 RBI and a .939 OPS through 61 games.
