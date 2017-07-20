Gennett will be the Reds' primary second baseman moving forward, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Manager Bryan Price wanted to give Jose Peraza every opportunity to play every day in the big leagues, but after Gennett broke out following an organizational switch, the former Brewer will now get the opportunity to play regularly. Gennett is slashing .308/.359/.590 on the season and appears to be slotted into the lineup somewhere around the fifth or sixth spot in Cincinnati's order.