An MRI on Gennett's shoulder revealed nothing serious, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Gennett is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game with what the Reds are calling a tender shoulder, but the team is hoping that he'll be ready to return after taking a couple days off from throwing to allow the issue to subside. He should be available to pinch hit until he's ready to rejoin the starting lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories