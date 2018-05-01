Reds' Scooter Gennett: MRI comes back clean
An MRI on Gennett's shoulder revealed nothing serious, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Gennett is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game with what the Reds are calling a tender shoulder, but the team is hoping that he'll be ready to return after taking a couple days off from throwing to allow the issue to subside. He should be available to pinch hit until he's ready to rejoin the starting lineup.
More News
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...