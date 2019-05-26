Gennett (groin) was taking ground balls Sunday and could begin a rehab assignment in 2-to-3 weeks, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Gennett only recently resumed baseball activities and isn't yet exerting maximum effort on the grounders, so he still had quite a bit of work to do in his rehab. The 29-year-old will likely require a lengthy rehab stint after being out through the first two-plus months of the season with the right groin strain.

More News
Our Latest Stories