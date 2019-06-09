Reds' Scooter Gennett: Next rehab phase
Gennett (groin) is beginning the next phase of his rehab Tuesday, going to a 'minicamp' at the Reds' spring training facility in Arizona where he'll hit against live pitching and field ground balls in game situations, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The minicamp could last as little as three days, after which Gennett will begin his minor league rehab assignment. "I'm able to move around, range, field balls, plant, throw, today I slid into bases. It's like a checklist," Gennett said. "At the end of the checklist will be playing back-to-back nine-inning games. Then I'll be ready to come up here and play every day. Obviously, there are double switches in the National League. They might mix in a couple of those when I first get called up. We're definitely getting close."
