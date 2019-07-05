Gennett (groin) might return as early as Saturday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "I think it's just a minor setback," manager David Bell said. "He woke up (Thursday) and was really encouraged that it wasn't more sore than it could have been. It felt a lot better than he anticipated. No talk of IL at this point. We'll see how he is today. Probably not available today, but with the off-day [Friday], we'll see how he responds over the next 24-48 hours."

The Reds don't want to play a man down over the weekend, but it's helpful that they have a rare Friday off and then only two more games before the All-Star break. They can afford to play it cautiously with Gennett as a result.