Reds' Scooter Gennett: Not eyeing late-May return
Gennett (groin) said Monday that he doesn't expect to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list when first eligible May 27, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "I'm getting better each day and able to do more stuff in the training room," Gennett said. "I would say, in probably a week or two weeks, I will be out in the field doing stuff like [fielding] ground balls, maybe swing the bat. But as of right now, it will definitely be after that date I'm eligible to come off [the IL]."
Gennett was projected to miss 8-to-12 weeks when he was diagnosed with a strained right groin back on March 23, so his comments suggest he's likely trending somewhere toward the middle or back end of that recovery timeline. At this stage of his rehab, Gennett no longer requires the assistance of crutches and his gradually increasing his mobility work on a treadmill, but he's still awaiting clearance to run on the field and bases. Jose Peraza and Jose Iglesias should be mainstays in the middle infield for at least the next month while Gennett remains on the mend.
