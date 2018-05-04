Gennett (shoulder) is out of the lineup against the Marlins on Friday.

Gennett will remain on the bench due to a shoulder injury as Alex Blandino picks up another start at the keystone. Though he hasn't been inserted into the starting nine since last weekend, Gennett was utilized as a pinch hitter in all three games versus Milwaukee during the Reds' latest series. Expect him to be available off the bench yet again, and a game-day decision for Saturday's lineup.