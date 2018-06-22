Reds' Scooter Gennett: Not in Friday's lineup
Gennett is out of the lineup against the Cubs on Friday.
Gennett will receive a little breather following 11 straight starts as Alex Blandino gets the call at second base with left-hander Jose Quintana on the mound for Chicago. Over that 11-game span, Gennett has continued to hit, going 13-for-45 (.289 average) with six RBI and base knocks in 10 of those games. Look for him to rejoin the starting lineup for Saturday's contest.
