Gennett is out of the lineup against the Cubs on Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Gennett will head to the bench for a day off following 11 straight games in the lineup. Over that span, he's recorded a hit in each of those contests, while batting at a .289 average. In his place, Jose Peraza will get a start at second base.

