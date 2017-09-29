Reds' Scooter Gennett: Not in Friday's lineup
Gennett is out of the lineup against the Cubs on Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Gennett will head to the bench for a day off following 11 straight games in the lineup. Over that span, he's recorded a hit in each of those contests, while batting at a .289 average. In his place, Jose Peraza will get a start at second base.
