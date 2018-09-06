Gennett is out of the lineup versus the Padres on Thursday.

Gennett will receive a breather after starting the past six games, during which he's gone 12-for-26 (.462 average) with three home runs and five RBI. In his place, Dilson Herrera will man the keystone and bat seventh. Look for Gennett to rejoin the starting nine Friday.

