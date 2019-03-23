Reds' Scooter Gennett: Not playing Saturday
Gennett (groin) is out of the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Indians, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Gennett tweaked his right groin Friday against the Brewers, resulting in his removal from the contest. The Reds sent the second baseman in for an MRI afterward, but an update on the severity of his injury hasn't yet been revealed. In the event that Gennett is unavailable for the March 28 season opener versus the Pirates, the Reds could turn to one of Derek Dietrich or Jose Iglesias -- who are both attending camp as non-roster invitees -- to start in the middle infield.
