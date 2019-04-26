Gennett (groin) is off crutches and is walking around in the Reds clubhouse now, but hasn't yet started baseball activities, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

There's no timetable yet for Gennett's return, but initial estimates suggested that he would be out two to three months. When he returns, it might entail Jose Peraza going to the bench more often.

