Reds' Scooter Gennett: Off crutches
Gennett (groin) is off crutches and is walking around in the Reds clubhouse now, but hasn't yet started baseball activities, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
There's no timetable yet for Gennett's return, but initial estimates suggested that he would be out two to three months. When he returns, it might entail Jose Peraza going to the bench more often.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...