Gennett went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, three runs scored and an RBi in Saturday's 12-3 win over the Brewers.

The second baseman now leads the National League with a .332 batting average to go along with 13 homers, 48 runs and 53 RBI through 80 games, as Gennett continues to demonstrate that last year's breakout was no fluke.