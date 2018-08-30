Gennett is not in the lineup versus Milwaukee on Thursday, C. Trent Rosecrans reports.

Gennett will receive a breather for the first time since Aug. 4 as Brandon Dixon gets a start at the keystone. With southpaw Wade Miley on the mound, Gennett's absence will provide the club with another right-handed bat while allowing the second baseman to get some needed rest. On the season, Gennett is slashing .314/.362/.495 with 19 home runs and 79 RBI.