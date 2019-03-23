Reds' Scooter Gennett: Out 2-to-3 months
Gennett was diagnosed Saturday with a strained right groin and is expected to miss 8-to-12 weeks.
The news is a devastating blow to the Reds with Opening Day less than a week away, as the team will now be without a key middle-of-the-order bat until at least late May. Gennett's injury likely paves the way for non-roster invitees Derek Dietrich and Jose Iglesias to both break camp with the big club, with one of the two expected to start alongside shortstop Jose Peraza in the middle infield. It's possible that either Dietrich or Iglesias are merely stopgap options until around mid-April, when the Reds will be able to secure an extra year of service time for top prospect Nick Senzel. Prior to getting reassigned to minor-league camp Friday, Senzel had been competing for an outfield job, but he came up through the system as an infielder and would likely represent a sizable upgrade at the keystone over Dietrich and Iglesias.
