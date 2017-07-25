Reds' Scooter Gennett: Out against lefty Tuesday
Gennett is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Yankees, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Gennett has been playing almost every day of late, and deservedly so, as he is hitting .350/.417/.689 with 10 home runs over his last 28 games. However, he will still sit occasionally against lefties. Arismendy Alcantara will start at second base and hit ninth against southpaw Jordan Montgomery.
More News
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Hits solo shot in loss•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Moves into starting role•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Draws third straight start•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Drives in four against Nats•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Continues scorching month Saturday•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Drops to seventh spot Sunday•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...