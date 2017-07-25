Gennett is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Yankees, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Gennett has been playing almost every day of late, and deservedly so, as he is hitting .350/.417/.689 with 10 home runs over his last 28 games. However, he will still sit occasionally against lefties. Arismendy Alcantara will start at second base and hit ninth against southpaw Jordan Montgomery.