Gennett is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Nationals, John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gennett will get a breather after starting the past nine games, during which he's gone 10-for-36 (.278 average) with four extra-base hits and four RBI. In his place, Dilson Herrera will man the keystone and bat seventh. Look for Gennett to return to the starting nine for Game 2.

More News
Our Latest Stories