Reds' Scooter Gennett: Out of Game 1 lineup
Gennett is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Nationals, John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Gennett will get a breather after starting the past nine games, during which he's gone 10-for-36 (.278 average) with four extra-base hits and four RBI. In his place, Dilson Herrera will man the keystone and bat seventh. Look for Gennett to return to the starting nine for Game 2.
