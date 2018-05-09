Reds' Scooter Gennett: Out of lineup against Mets
Gennett is not in the starting nine versus the Mets on Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Gennett will take a seat on the pine following four straight starts, including a pair of multi-RBI outings during the first two games of this series. In his stead, Alex Blandino will start at the keystone while batting sixth in the order.
