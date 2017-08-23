Play

Gennett is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Gennett scored two runs and hit his 22nd home run of the season Tuesday, but will head to the bench for Wednesday's contest. He'll likely return to action for Thursday's outing when Jake Arrieta takes the mound for the Cubs. With Gennett out Wednesday, Jose Peraza will start at second base.

