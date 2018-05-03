Reds' Scooter Gennett: Pinch hits Wednesday
Gennett (shoulder) grounded out in a pinch-hit appearance Wednesday against Milwaukee.
The second baseman pinch hit in Tuesday's game as well, and with Thursday's off-day, it seems like he's got a good chance of cracking the starting nine Friday against Miami. Alex Blandino filled in for him at second base while he was out, but Gennett appears to be trending upward.
More News
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...