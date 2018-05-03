Gennett (shoulder) grounded out in a pinch-hit appearance Wednesday against Milwaukee.

The second baseman pinch hit in Tuesday's game as well, and with Thursday's off-day, it seems like he's got a good chance of cracking the starting nine Friday against Miami. Alex Blandino filled in for him at second base while he was out, but Gennett appears to be trending upward.

