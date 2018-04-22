Gennett went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI Saturday against the Cardinals.

The second baseman hasn't shown a lot of power this season, a trend that continued with him collecting two more singles in Saturday's contest. He does have seven RBI and a solid .284 batting average though, giving him some value if he's hitting in front of Joey Votto in the Reds' batting order.

