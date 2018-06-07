Reds' Scooter Gennett: Receives breather Thursday
Gennett is not in the lineup against Colorado on Thursday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Gennett will get the day off after starting the past five games, going 7-for-20 with two home runs and six RBI during that span. Brandon Dixon will draw the assignment at second base and bat seventh in the order.
More News
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Homers again•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Stays hot with another homer•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Situated on bench Wednesday•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Ties career high with five hits Saturday•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Swats ninth homer Wednesday•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Drives in six in win over Pirates•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...