Contrary to earlier reports at the MLB Winter Meetings, the Reds are not 'actively shopping' Gennett, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

This isn't a full-on denial of trade talks - it's important to parse the difference between 'not actively shopping' and 'we aren't trading.' With Nick Senzel on the way up, trading Gennett would open up second base for Senzel instead of forcing the Reds to play him out of position in center field.