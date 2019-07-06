Gennett (groin) is not in Saturday's lineup, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Gennett has been absent from the Reds' lineup since exiting the team's July 3 contest with groin tightness. Reports earlier in the week suggested that Gennett could return as soon as Saturday. Instead, Derek Dietrich draws the start at second base and will bat fifth.

