Reds' Scooter Gennett: Remains out Tuesday
Gennett (shoulder) remains out of the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.
Gennett will miss his second straight start with a tender shoulder. The severity of the issue is not yet known, but he was able to pinch hit Monday so it's likely that the injury isn't too serious.
More News
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Dealing with tender shoulder•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Goes 3-for-5 against Twins•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Resting versus lefty Thursday•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Homers twice•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Plates pair in Saturday's loss•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...