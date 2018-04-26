Reds' Scooter Gennett: Resting versus lefty Thursday
Gennett is out of the lineup Thursday against the Braves, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Interim manager Jim Riggleman will hold Gennett out of the day game after a night game with lefty Sean Newcomb twirling for the Braves. Gennett's spot in the lineup will effectively be filled by Eugenio Suarez (thumb), who was activated from the 10-day disabled list following two-plus week absence and will start at third base. Alex Blandino, who had been serving as the primary replacement for Suarez at the hot corner, will slide over to Gennett's normal spot at the keystone.
