Gennett (illness) is starting at second base and batting sixth Sunday at Colorado, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gennett didn't play the first two games out of the break due to the illness but is good to go for the series finale. The 29-year-old is 2-for-20 with six strikeouts in six games since coming off the injured list June 28.

