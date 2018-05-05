Gennett (shoulder) is back in the Reds' lineup Saturday against the Marlins.

Gennett missed four straight starts with a minor shoulder injury, though he was able to pinch hit in all four games. He's back batting sixth and playing second base Saturday. The 28-year-old is hitting .291/.336/.402 with two homers and a steal through 32 games so far this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories