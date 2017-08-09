Reds' Scooter Gennett: Rides pine against lefty
Gennett is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.
With lefty Travis Wood due up for San Diego, Gennett will head to the bench in favor of Arismendy Alcantara at second base. Gennett has cooled after a big first half, slashing just .244/.284/.378 since the All-Star break, but his playing time against right-handed pitching remains secure.
